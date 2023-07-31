Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, dies at age 70

Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by...
Paul Reubens attends the world premiere of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas.(Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Paul Reubens, an actor and comedian best known to a generation as Pee-wee Herman, has died at age 70.

His Facebook page said the actor died on Sunday after a private battle with cancer.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the post said.

In addition to the kiddie TV show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” and the cult classic movie “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” Reubens has appeared in a number of TV shows and films, including small parts in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie and the Hulu show “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The...
Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of "The Pee-wee Herman Show" on Broadway in New York, Friday, Oct. 29, 2010.(AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

