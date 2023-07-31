Pilot injured after banner plane crashes into ocean near beach

Witnesses said bystanders rushed to the plane to help the pilot to safety. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Officials are investigating after a banner plane crashed onto a South Carolina beach.

WMBF reports the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were called to look into the crash which occurred at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said the pilot of the single-engine PA-18 was the only person on board. He was able to get out of the plane safely.

According to officials, witnesses said bystanders rushed to the crash site to help the pilot get out after the plane hit the water.

Witness Sue Boyd told WMBF she and another woman both called 911 after seeing the crash.

“The banner plane was all of a sudden going down super fast and then it just hit the water and went under. A bunch of civilians came and sprang into action into the water,” she said.

First responders treated the pilot, who was then taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

The plane was removed from the surf via tow truck around 4 p.m. Crews removed the plane’s wings to properly load the aircraft.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M System
Faculty members from across the country dismayed over investigation of Texas A&M professor
Texas A&M Board of Regents
Texas A&M names interim president, launches Investigation into handling of McElroy’s contract
This was a group of invited guests to the first Dedication mass, but it will open to the public...
St. Mary’s Catholic Center opens new church Saturday, open to the public Sunday
Melissa Lombana, 43, a high school teacher and mountain bike enthusiast, poses for a picture...
A boom in apartment construction is helping to curb rents but not all renters will benefit
Messina Hoff kicks off Harvest Fest
Events to kick off first weekend of August

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
SEC Preview: Vanderbilt 10pm
Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Hundreds compete in pole vault national championships at Mac Vault Academy
The MPD is investigating the scene on McCorry Avenue and Avon Road.
Memphis police shoot suspect after he fired shots outside Jewish school, authorities say