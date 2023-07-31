Red Cross blood drives planned this week in Bryan

The first is Tuesday and the second opportunity to give will be on Saturday.
Two Red Cross blood drives are planned at the American Red Cross office in Bryan this week.
Two Red Cross blood drives are planned at the American Red Cross office in Bryan this week.(MGN image)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blood donations always take a dip during the summer and that’s why the American Red Cross is urging donors to roll up their sleeves this week and help save lives.

Two donation events are planned this week at the Red Cross office on Boonville Road in Bryan.

The first is Tuesday from noon to 6 pm.

The second is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Donors can find information for other donation events and preregister online by clicking here and entering your local zip code.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M System
Faculty members from across the country dismayed over investigation of Texas A&M professor
Texas A&M Board of Regents
Texas A&M names interim president, launches Investigation into handling of McElroy’s contract
This was a group of invited guests to the first Dedication mass, but it will open to the public...
St. Mary’s Catholic Center opens new church Saturday, open to the public Sunday
Melissa Lombana, 43, a high school teacher and mountain bike enthusiast, poses for a picture...
A boom in apartment construction is helping to curb rents but not all renters will benefit
Messina Hoff kicks off Harvest Fest
Events to kick off first weekend of August

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
SEC Preview: Vanderbilt 10pm
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Hundreds compete in pole vault national championships at Mac Vault Academy
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Twin City Mission 60 year anniversary Gala happening Aug. 12
Twin City Mission 60th anniversary gala