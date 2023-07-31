Red Cross blood drives planned this week in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blood donations always take a dip during the summer and that’s why the American Red Cross is urging donors to roll up their sleeves this week and help save lives.

Two donation events are planned this week at the Red Cross office on Boonville Road in Bryan.

The first is Tuesday from noon to 6 pm.

The second is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.

Donors can find information for other donation events and preregister online by clicking here and entering your local zip code.

