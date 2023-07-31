Roof maintenance scheduled today will ready your home for the winter months

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Josh Schulte of Schulte Roofing says getting a professional to assist with roof maintenance is important during the summer months, and will also prepare you for the winter months.

Schulte shared what the roof maintenance includes.

“That’s a program that we started to help people. A lot of people don’t like to get up on their own roofs. You know, it’s kind of scary. It’s hot, especially right now. And so that’s something we provide,” said Schulte. “We can blow out gutters, clean off skylights, clean solar panels, repair whatever needs to be repaired, or inspect what needs [repair].”

This service is something that Schulte and his team offer the customers here locally in the Brazos Valley.

“You know, we go through seasons, we have hot times, like right now, and we have cold times and rainy times. So your roof is what protects your home. And homes also move, and buildings move. Any type of structure will move. And a lot of times that can cause damage to your roof,” said Schulte. ”So it’s important that you have somebody come and inspect it every once in a while to see what’s going on and how it’s performing.”

Schulte says that as the technician is on the rooftop cleaning, they are also keeping an eye out for potential roofing issues. This way if a repair needs to be made, the client could plan for it.

