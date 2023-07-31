Roof maintenance scheduled today will ready your home for the winter months

Schulte Roofing Roof Maintenance
Schulte Roofing Roof Maintenance(kbtx)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Josh Schulte of Schulte Roofing says getting a professional to assist with roof maintenance is important during the summer months, and will also prepare you for the winter months.

Schulte shared what the roof maintenance includes.

“That’s a program that we started to help people. A lot of people don’t like to get up on their own roofs. You know, it’s kind of scary. It’s hot, especially right now. And so that’s something we provide,” said Schulte. “We can blow out gutters, clean off skylights, clean solar panels, repair whatever needs to be repaired, or inspect what needs [repair].”

This service is something that Schulte and his team offer the customers here locally in the Brazos Valley.

“You know, we go through seasons, we have hot times, like right now, and we have cold times and rainy times. So your roof is what protects your home. And homes also move, and buildings move. Any type of structure will move. And a lot of times that can cause damage to your roof,” said Schulte. ”So it’s important that you have somebody come and inspect it every once in a while to see what’s going on and how it’s performing.”

Schulte says that as the technician is on the rooftop cleaning, they are also keeping an eye out for potential roofing issues. This way if a repair needs to be made, the client could plan for it.

Call Schulte Roofing today to schedule your roof maintenance appointment at 1-800-FOR-ROOF.

You can also visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M System
Faculty members from across the country dismayed over investigation of Texas A&M professor
Texas A&M Board of Regents
Texas A&M names interim president, launches Investigation into handling of McElroy’s contract
This was a group of invited guests to the first Dedication mass, but it will open to the public...
St. Mary’s Catholic Center opens new church Saturday, open to the public Sunday
Melissa Lombana, 43, a high school teacher and mountain bike enthusiast, poses for a picture...
A boom in apartment construction is helping to curb rents but not all renters will benefit
Messina Hoff kicks off Harvest Fest
Events to kick off first weekend of August

Latest News

Their extravagant $15 salad bar has more than 50 options.
Grab a healthy, refreshing lunch at Casa do Brasil’s salad bar
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - casa do brasil salad bar
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Schulte Roofing
A Window to my Travels
The Arts Council features artist Mary Claire Maloney