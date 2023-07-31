Say Yes! to the Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley’s Fall Wedding Show

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get a jump start on wedding planning at the 17th annual Fall Wedding Show.

Hosted by the Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley, the event is Sunday, August 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Center.

Grab your fiance and/or wedding party and head to the show to meet local wedding professionals.

Everything you need -- from the invitation and venue, to music, food and flowers -- will be in one spot.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Pink Alliance, whose mission is to support those newly-diagnosed with breast cancer.

You can buy tickets and learn more information here.

