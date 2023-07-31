SEC Preview: Arkansas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Arkansas entered 2022 with momentum after a 9-4 campaign but with injuries and an under-performing defense the Razorbacks dropped 5 losses in SEC play.

The off season brought changes to Fayetteville, including two new play-callers Dan Enos on offense and Travis Williams on defense.

Enos spent the 2021-22 seasons at Maryland as the Terrapins’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helping the Terps to 15 total wins that includes bowl wins over Virginia Tech (2021 Pinstripe Bowl) and NC State (2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl).

“This system is very pro style,” said quarterback KJ Jefferson about the new offense. “It’s a lot slower than how we have been in the previous years. In this offense it’s a lot on the quarterback.”

Williams brings defensive coordinator experience and a wealth of Southeastern Conference knowledge to The Hill, having played at Auburn and later as the Tigers’ co-defensive coordinator.

“Everyday we are going into meetings, he has a little DJ system set up in the meeting room he has everyone crunk before practice,” said defensive lineman Landon Jackson. ”The energy just flows into practice and i honestly think his energy alone brings so much to our defense. i really like working with him.”

Forgoing a chance at the pros and returning for another year is star quarterback KJ Jefferson.

“That just doesn’t happen. I think his loyalty is to the fans, to the state of Arkansas and to his teammates,” said head coach Sam Pittman. “He’s got that chip, that underdog. He wanted to prove people wrong. He had something to prove.”

Jefferson has 5,816 career passing yards, 48 touchdown passes, 1,429 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

“I didn’t get to play in some of the big SEC games due to injury so I wanted to come back and give this state and my teammates another shot at being able to just go out there and help my teammates win and become successful,” exclaimed Jefferson.

The Razorbacks have a deep running back room featuring Raheim Sanders who piled up over 14 hundred yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns last year.

“Starting to be even more patient than what I am and letting everything develop and just being a leader,” said Sanders. “Being a big leader and being able to talk to the offensive line so I can get the protection down so I can get out for a pass or whatnot.”

Last season Arkansas lost to Texas A&M, LSU, and Missouri by a combined seven points. This year the razorbacks are focusing on finishing

“Those games where we are losing by two or three we got to be able to capitalize and win those games and I feel like that will make us much better team,” said Jackson

The Aggies and Razorbacks will face off in the Southwest Classic on September 30th at AT&T Stadium.

