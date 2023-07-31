BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bayou Bengal’s aim to take another step forward in ‘23 and earn a trip to the CFB playoff.

“The standard we talk about week in and week out is to win a national championship, that is the standard,” said defensive tackle Mehki Wingo.

With only two conference losses in year one under head coach Brian Kelly, LSU knows it has the infrastructure to compete with the best.

SEC Preview: LSU

“Alabama and Georgia are the benchmark for what we are looking for and what is that in particular? It’s consistency in performance year in and year out,” said Kelly. “We did it one time so we are not in that conversation yet. what we are hoping that it catapults us to is a more consistent football program that is competing for championships year in and year out.”

The tigers have the returning pieces including quarterback Jayden Daniels who tallied more than 3,800 yards and 29 combined touchdowns.

Daniels believes this season’s offensive can be even more explosive.

“I feel like we can have a top offense in the country,” said the senior. “You know, we have the guys, the talent out there. guys are special and go out there and really make those plays.”

LSU also returns talent on the defensive side of the ball including DT Maason Smith, Greg Penn lll and of course linebacker Harold Perkins jr.

“Harold Perkins is a great player and he is going to be able to wreck a game no matter where he lines up on the field,” said Wingo. “I think he is going to be very effective for us no matter what spot he ends up playing at.”

With Death Valley becoming accustomed to championships and this football team is hoping they are next.

“Going to be very exciting this year,” exclaimed Wingo. “We have some of the best fans in the country. they’re going to come out and support and we get some great players back so it’s going to be a phenomenal feeling in baton rouge.”

The Tigers will host the Aggies Saturday November 25th at Tiger Stadium.

