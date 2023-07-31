Strategic Armory Corps selects City of Bryan for new world headquarters

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Commerce and Development Incorporated (BCD) approved a performance-based economic development agreement today with Strategic Armory Corps (SAC) to build its world headquarters in Bryan.

The agreement puts the 204-acre property on Mumford Road back on the tax rolls after not being included since 1998.

Construction will start within 18 months of the deal being finalized.

According to the SAC website, the corporation combines companies within the firearms industry. A press release from the city says that SAC companies create highly respected products and services designed to meet the expectations of military, law enforcement, and commercial groups worldwide.

“The City of Bryan is excited to welcome this world-renowned corporation that will provide sustainable economic impact as well as an avenue to assist in ensuring our military and law enforcement personnel have the tools they need to keep America safe,” said Mayor Bobby Gutierrez.

“Having all our state-of-the-art infrastructure now on Texan soil is the realization of a personal dream. Bryan welcomed us with open arms, and we are very grateful for this moment. It is an honor for the Strategic Armory Corps to produce the world’s best tactical equipment in Texas, a milestone for our brands Armalite, Surgeon, McMillan, and AWC, which have global distribution,” said SAC President of the Board and Owner Jose Augusto Schincariol.

After 5 years of operations, SAC must have 70 full-time jobs with an average salary of at least $55,000.

