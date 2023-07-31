Texas A&M names interim president, launches Investigation into handling of McElroy’s contract
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Board of Regents held a special meeting on Sunday to address the appointment of an interim president at the university and to authorize negotiations for a potential settlement of claims regarding the failed hiring of a professor.
The meeting comes after weeks of controversy stemming from the unsuccessful hiring of Kathleen McElroy, an experienced journalist with over 40 years of expertise. This hiring setback resulted in the journalism program lacking a director, prompting the Interim Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences to step down, and leading to the immediate retirement of the university’s president, Katherine Banks.
Following Banks’ retirement, Gen. Mark Welsh III assumed the role of acting president, and on Sunday, he was officially named interim president by the board of regents through a unanimous vote.
“I cannot think of a better person than Mark Welsh to lead Texas A&M right now,” Sharp said. “He has experience running a large organization, but he also is widely respected and universally well-liked in the Aggie community. General Welsh has earned a reputation as a smart, thoughtful and collaborative leader. We are lucky to have him in the president’s office.”
Welsh, who was the dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service, has an illustrious military career as a top general in the United States Air Force.
“I am grateful to the Board of Regents and Chancellor Sharp for their confidence in me to lead this great university during a time of transition,” Welsh said. “As interim president, my primary focus is to ensure our faculty and staff have the resources and support they need to continue their critically important work. I’m deeply committed to Texas A&M, our core values and traditions, and to an environment that values the voice of every member of our faculty, staff and student body. I pledge to every Aggie that I will work tirelessly to represent this great institution in a way that reflects your pride in it.”
The Board of Regents also authorized negotiations for a potential settlement of claims by McElroy, and directed a quick and thorough investigation, with the intention of releasing the findings to the public.
The incident has drawn significant attention from faculty, students, and the public, placing Texas A&M in the national spotlight. Concerns have been raised by the Faculty Senate about potential external political influence on the university’s administration and hiring practices.
Initially praised as the ideal candidate to lead the journalism program, McElroy accepted the position pending approval from the Texas A&M System Board of Regents. However, less than a month later, she withdrew her acceptance, citing changing contract conditions and objections from A&M System officials regarding her work on race and diversity, as well as her past work at the New York Times.
After agreeing to head the program as a tenured professor, McElroy says she was presented with two alternative offers: a five-year contract without tenure and subsequently, a one-year at-will contract.
Prior to her resignation earlier this month, Banks told the Senate the situation was “embarrassing” and she takes responsibility for it.
“I will say it has been a difficult week for Texas A&M. I’m saddened by the negative attention that we’ve received. It’s been detrimental to our shared goals and vision,” Banks said.
“It’s embarrassing. I take responsibility for it as I should, as the president of the university,” Banks added.
The meeting itself was held in executive session, with limited access to information. KBTX requested multiple times to speak with Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp and the members of the Board of Regents but were told they would not be available for comment and directed us to a press release that would be forthcoming.

