Train derailment reported in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific is beginning cleanup Monday afternoon of a derailment of five train cars in Bryan near Midtown Park.

The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa Maria Road.

At this time there are no reports of any injuries and a spokesman for the Bryan Police Department says no roads are blocked and there are no reports of any hazardous materials having spilled.

Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

