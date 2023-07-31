Train derailment reported in Bryan
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa Maria Road.
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific is beginning cleanup Monday afternoon of a derailment of five train cars in Bryan near Midtown Park.
At this time there are no reports of any injuries and a spokesman for the Bryan Police Department says no roads are blocked and there are no reports of any hazardous materials having spilled.
Union Pacific says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
