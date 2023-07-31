Twin City Mission 60th anniversary gala

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is celebrating their 60 year anniversary with a groovy themed gala on Aug. 12. Doors open for this event at 7 p.m. with food, a band, and auction items.

The event is to help support Twin City Mission in their aim to impact the community around them.

Chris Reyes, a board member for the organization, emphasizes the meaning behind the support of the people of the Bryan-College Station area.

“You can see the actual impact to those individuals that need that access to those resources that are not easily available,” said Reyes.

Twin City Mission is putting people first in their efforts to raise money to help those around them, and you can help too. Visit their website to learn more.

