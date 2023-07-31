TxDOT warns of intermittent Highway 21 closings in Bryan on Tuesday

Bryan Texas Utilities is transporting utility lines across part of Highway 21
On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) may briefly close Highway 21...
On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) may briefly close Highway 21 between Kurten and Coulter Airfield in Bryan.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Julia Lewis
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) may briefly close Highway 21 between Kurten and Coulter Airfield in Bryan.

Bryan Texas Utilities is pulling a utility line that will service a new industrial manufacturing business park.

The area will only be closed in five to 10-minute blocks at a time between 9-11 a.m.

“This is three-faced power, which is more power than you would need basically for your residential areas and so we do have to bring that across the highway just to provide that service for the growing community,” said Meagan Brown with Bryan Texas Utilities.

BTU says the closing will not impact the general public too much, other than some traffic delays.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M System
Faculty members from across the country dismayed over investigation of Texas A&M professor
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa...
Finfeather Road closed as crews work on train derailment
Texas A&M Board of Regents
Texas A&M names interim president, launches Investigation into handling of McElroy’s contract
18-year-old Ashton Hernandez is accused of stealing a car Monday morning and crashing it on...
CSPD: Teen steals car, wrecks it to avoid going to jail
This was a group of invited guests to the first Dedication mass, but it will open to the public...
St. Mary’s Catholic Center opens new church Saturday, open to the public Sunday

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
SEC Preview: Vanderbilt 10pm
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Hundreds compete in pole vault national championships at Mac Vault Academy
During the meeting Tuesday night, city leaders emphasized that this can also hold overflow from...
City of Bryan approves new tennis and multiuse facility for Midtown Park
Afternoon and morning heat made July 2023 one for the record books.
Bryan-College Station just experienced back-to-back HOTTEST Julys of record
Tomasa Batz-Ajche, 35
Bryan woman arrested accused of allowing children to be sexually abused