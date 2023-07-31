TxDOT warns of intermittent Highway 21 closings in Bryan on Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) may briefly close Highway 21 between Kurten and Coulter Airfield in Bryan.

Bryan Texas Utilities is pulling a utility line that will service a new industrial manufacturing business park.

The area will only be closed in five to 10-minute blocks at a time between 9-11 a.m.

“This is three-faced power, which is more power than you would need basically for your residential areas and so we do have to bring that across the highway just to provide that service for the growing community,” said Meagan Brown with Bryan Texas Utilities.

BTU says the closing will not impact the general public too much, other than some traffic delays.

