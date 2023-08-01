Advise TX will help high schoolers fill out college applications

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to school may just be kicking off, but some high school seniors are already getting ready to apply to perspective colleges.

The advisors of Advise TX are hosting a college bound workshop to get students the info that they need to get into college.

Pamela Moncayo-Morales and Veronica Blanco with Advise TX sat with The Three to share how they are helping students in this endeavor.

“We are a college access program through Texas A&M University and we actually have 54 college advisors helping students with the college application process in five different regions,” said Blanco.

Advise TX will be hosting a workshop this week to assist students.

“The college application workshop will start helping them with anything within a Blinn application, Texas A&M application or any university that they would want to go to. We’re college advisors, but we are not necessarily focused on just A&M,” said Moncayo-Morales. “We focus on the best fit and best match for the students.”

College application deadlines are fast approaching, so Advise TX wants to give students an opportunity to get a head start by attending the application workshop.

The event is taking place at Bryan Collegiate High located at 1901 E Villa Maria Rd in Bryan.

It will be held on Thursday, August 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a free event and does not require reservations.

