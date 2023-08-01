Aggie soccer opens fall season with first practice

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M soccer held their first fall practice on Tuesday morning.

This team returns eight of their 11 starters from last season, and is ready to put last year’s finish behind them. Maile Hayes returns as the team’s leading goal scorer with ten last season.

Head Coach G Guerrieri enters his 31st season as head coach and is ready to flip the script on the results they’ve had the last two seasons.

“For our team we haven’t won an SEC Championship in two years.. which is like horror that we haven’t won a championship in that long,” Head Coach G Guerrieri: said. “The team is irritated by that. One of the things that is nice about this particular group is that for the last two years we’ve been starting five and six freshman in our lineup and all those players are upper class-men now.”

The Aggies have two home exhibition matches with the first coming on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. against SMU and August 11 also at 7:00 against Texas State.

"We haven't won an SEC Championship in two years.. which is like horror." -Coach G



A&M soccer is irritated and fueled this fall. #GigEm @MaileHayes5 pic.twitter.com/MoZ5BF6JIC — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) August 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.