Become a leader in Brazos County through the Leadership Brazos program

THE THR3E
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The main goal of Leadership Brazos is to promote and foster the development of community leaders for Brazos County.

Every year, thirty-six participants are chosen for the program in a highly competitive application process. Applications, not applicants, are chosen by a reviewing committee made up of Chamber Board of Directors members and select individuals of the Leadership Brazos Alumni Association. Applications are evaluated anonymously.

The Leadership Brazos program will stimulate leadership skills by providing an awareness of the continuous growth of Brazos County, provide a forum to discuss community challenges with representatives from the industry, government, the media and human services, and encourage and motivate participants to choose an area of interest for active involvement upon graduation from the program.

“This program is an excellent way to learn more about the community. It’s a 10 month program. One day each month, we’ll teach about local economy, local government, higher education with Texas A&M, lower education with our school districts here,” BCS Chamber of Commerce Chair, Jason Cornelius, said.

Leadership Brazos is a nonprofit program of the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce. Tuition is $1000 for Chamber members (either employer or applicant) and $1200 for non-Chamber members. Partial scholarships, based on need are available. To encourage personal dedication to the Leadership Brazos program, all participants are encouraged to pay the first $200 of the tuition fee.

“What can you learn about your community? Leadership Brazos will blow your mind. You will get a behind-the-scenes look at so many things,” Cornelius said.

Fill out your application here.

