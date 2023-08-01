Bryan Animal Center offering free adoptions all month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are looking to add a new furry friend to your family, the Bryan Animal Center is offering free adoptions all month long.

You can fill out an adoption application here.

You can find a list of adoptable pets here.

The Bryan Animal Center is located at 2207 Finfeather Road in Bryan. It’s open Tuesday - Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

