Bryan Animal Center offering free adoptions all month

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are looking to add a new furry friend to your family, the Bryan Animal Center is offering free adoptions all month long.

You can fill out an adoption application here.

You can find a list of adoptable pets here.

The Bryan Animal Center is located at 2207 Finfeather Road in Bryan. It’s open Tuesday - Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

