Bryan-College Station just experienced back-to-back HOTTEST Julys of record

2022 was defined by extreme afternoon highs. 2023 carved the record by experiencing excessive overnight warmth
Afternoon and morning heat made July 2023 one for the record books.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - July 2022 made headlines and history after excessive triple-digit heat pushed the month’s average high to the hottest ever recorded in Bryan-College Station’s 141 years of record keeping. One year later and another July with consistent excessive heat, on both sides of the clock, 2023 will now claim the number two spot on the list of all-time hottest Julys of record since 1882.

NOTE: Per the National Weather Service, Bryan and College Station’s weather observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. The station was relocated to the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station main farm located seven miles southwest of the College Station Post Office in January 1954. This station closed April 30, 1958. Other rainfall and temperature observations were taken in Bryan at 2310 23rd Street from September 1, 1913 through March 31, 1947. The official reporting station for the area now resides at Easterwood Airport, where it was established in 1951.

Easterwood Airport officially ended this month with an average temperature -- overnight lows and afternoon highs considered -- of 90.2°. Over 5° above what the last 30 years of weather suggests our average temperature should end near, this month’s heat will replace 2009′s 89.1° average at spot number two. With 29 of the last 31 afternoons considered above average, July 2023 now holds the third hottest average high temperature of record, ending at 101.0° -- 5.6° above what is typically expected for the area. What really defined this month’s historic heat: warm overnight temperatures. Including a stretch of 12 nights where the low temperature did not drop below 80°, this month’s average low temperature ended at 79.4° -- the warmest ever recorded not only in July but for any month in Bryan-College Station.

Below are a few quick facts about July’s heat over the last 31 days:

  • Average temperature: 90.2° - Second hottest on record
  • Degrees above the 30-year average: 5.6°
  • Average high temperature: 101.0° - Third hottest on record
  • Degrees above the 30-year June high average: 5.6°
  • Hottest high at Easterwood Airport: 106° - July 31st
  • Coolest high at Easterwood Airport: 91° - July 6th
  • Number of record high temperatures set or tied at Easterwood Airport: 2
  • Average low temperature: 79.4° - All-time hottest on record
  • Degrees above the 30-year June low average: 4.5°
  • Number of 80°+ low temperatures: 15 - Most ever recorded
  • Number of record high minimum (warmest low temperature) set or tied: 15
  • Warmest low temperature at Easterwood Airport: 82° - July 9th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 20th, 23rd
  • Coolest low temperature at Easterwood Airport: 75° - July 7th
  • Number of triple-digit days: 24 - Second most ever recorded
  • Number of above-average afternoon highs: 29
  • Number of above-average morning lows: 30
  • Rainfall for the month at Easterwood Airport: 0.65″ - 17th driest since records began at Easterwood Airport | 23rd driest since records began in 1882

HOTTEST JULY OF RECORD IN BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION

RANKINGYEARTEMPERATURE
1202290.9°
2202390.2°
3200989.1°
4201188.6°
5199888.6°
6199687.9°
7192587.7°
8198087.5°
9193487.2°
10201786.8°

HOTTEST LOW TEMPERATURE AVERAGE OF RECORD IN BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION

RANKINGYEARTEMPERATURE
1202379.4°
2202278.5°
3200977.5°
4201177.2°
5202077.0°

For perspective, since 2000, Bryan-College Station has experienced eight of the top ten warmest average lows in 141 years of record keeping. Three of the four years since 2020 experienced one of the top five warmest average lows on record. The only other years in the top ten are: 1890 (number 7) and 1998 (number 9).

RECORD NUMBER OF JULY 80° LOW TEMPERATURES IN BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION

RANKINGYEARNUMBER OF DAYS
1202315
21904, 2002, 20096
31890, 19155
41901, 1906, 20163
51902, 1998, 20112
Number of 80° morning low temperatures over the years.(KBTX)

RECORD NUMBER OF JULY 81°+ LOW TEMPERATURES IN BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION

RANKINGYEARNUMBER OF DAYS
1202311
219155
31904, 19063
41902, 20092
51889, 1914, 2011, 2018, 20221

HOTTEST HIGH TEMPERATURE AVERAGE OF RECORD IN BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION

RANKINGYEARTEMPERATURE
12022103.4°
21917, 1998101.1°
32023101.0°
41913100.9°
52009100.7°

RECORD NUMBER OF JULY 100° HIGH TEMPERATURES IN BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION

RANKINGYEARNUMBER OF DAYS
11998, 202228
2202324
3200923
41917, 1934, 199622
5192521
Total number of 100° afternoon high temperatures since 2005.(KBTX)

Meteorological Summer is considered to include June, July, and August. After June became the seventh hottest in Bryan-College Station’s history, July’s historic heat has also helped elevate Summer 2023 as yet another one of the hottest seasons ever recorded since 1882. Below is a look at where 2023 has currently positioned itself in history compared to the last 141 years of June and Julys combined.

HOTTEST SUMMER TO DATE OF RECORD IN BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION

RANKINGYEARAVERAGE TEMPERATURE
1202289.3°
2202388.1°
31998, 2009, 201187.6°
4193486.1°
5199685.6°

HOTTEST SUMMER HIGH TEMPERATURE AVERAGE TO DATE OF RECORD IN BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION

RANKINGYEARAVERAGE TEMPERATURE
12022101.1°
2199899.6°
3191799.3°
41925, 1934, 2009, 201199.1°
5202398.4°

HOTTEST SUMMER LOW TEMPERATURE AVERAGE TO DATE OF RECORD IN BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION

RANKINGYEARAVERAGE TEMPERATURE
1202377.8°
2202277.5°
3190276.7°
4201076.2°
52009, 201176.0°

