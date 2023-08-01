Bryan kicks off first day of football practice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday marked the first official practice for high school football teams in Texas. Class 1A through 4A were allowed to start on Monday along with Class 5A and 6A schools that didn’t do spring ball.

Bryan High got going Monday evening, although they started a little later than normal as the heat index was too high at 6:00 p.m. to practice. But when it cooled off just a little bit the Vikings kicked off year two under head coach Ricky Tullos.

Bryan is coming off a 6-5 record last year and a trip to the playoffs. The Vikings are ready to build on what they accomplished last year, and there’s nothing quite like the feeling of starting a new season.

”As our players come in you can see the excitement on their faces,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos exclaimed. “Everybody’s back together as one big family. It’s an awesome deal. It’s just special. High school football is special, and definitely, the first day is an awesome feeling. You know it’s a big journey and there will be ups and downs, but it’s about life and it’s preparing you for those moments. You get to play this game and have fun doing it along the way,” Tullos added.

The Vikings’ first scrimmage is a week from Friday. They kick off the season on August 25th on the road at Waller.

