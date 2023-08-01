Bryan kicks off first day of football practice

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday marked the first official practice for high school football teams in Texas. Class 1A through 4A were allowed to start on Monday along with Class 5A and 6A schools that didn’t do spring ball.

Bryan High got going Monday evening, although they started a little later than normal as the heat index was too high at 6:00 p.m. to practice. But when it cooled off just a little bit the Vikings kicked off year two under head coach Ricky Tullos.

Bryan is coming off a 6-5 record last year and a trip to the playoffs. The Vikings are ready to build on what they accomplished last year, and there’s nothing quite like the feeling of starting a new season.

”As our players come in you can see the excitement on their faces,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos exclaimed. “Everybody’s back together as one big family. It’s an awesome deal. It’s just special. High school football is special, and definitely, the first day is an awesome feeling. You know it’s a big journey and there will be ups and downs, but it’s about life and it’s preparing you for those moments. You get to play this game and have fun doing it along the way,” Tullos added.

The Vikings’ first scrimmage is a week from Friday. They kick off the season on August 25th on the road at Waller.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M System
Faculty members from across the country dismayed over investigation of Texas A&M professor
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa...
Finfeather Road closed as crews work on train derailment
Texas A&M Board of Regents
Texas A&M names interim president, launches Investigation into handling of McElroy’s contract
18-year-old Ashton Hernandez is accused of stealing a car Monday morning and crashing it on...
CSPD: Teen steals car, wrecks it to avoid going to jail
This was a group of invited guests to the first Dedication mass, but it will open to the public...
St. Mary’s Catholic Center opens new church Saturday, open to the public Sunday

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
SEC Preview: Vanderbilt 10pm
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
SEC Preview: Arkansas News 3 at 10
SEC Preview: Arkansas News 3 at 10
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Hundreds compete in pole vault national championships at Mac Vault Academy
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)