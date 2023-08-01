Cedar Point announces world’s fastest, tallest triple-launch coaster

Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point is set to open in 2024.
Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point is set to open in 2024.(Cedar Point)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPTA/Gray News) - An amusement park in Ohio is getting a new ride that’s sure to thrill all who come to check it out.

Officials with Cedar Point announced on Tuesday that the park would be getting what they say is the “world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster” called The Top Thrill 2.

The roller coaster will feature 420-foot vertical dual-track towers as well as open-air seating.

In a news release, park officials said the ride will launch riders at 74 mph, followed by a second “rollback” launch at nearly 100 mph.

The team said the ride could reach up to 120 mph during the third launch before reaching the finish line.

According to Cedar Point’s website, the overall ride will last almost two minutes.

Officials said Top Thrill 2 will be the only vertical speedway in the world that has two towers, and the only dual-tower strata coaster in the world.

The Top Thrill 2 will open sometime in 2024. More information can be found on Cedar Point’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M System
Faculty members from across the country dismayed over investigation of Texas A&M professor
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa...
Work on train derailment nearly completed, Finfeather Road open
18-year-old Ashton Hernandez is accused of stealing a car Monday morning and crashing it on...
CSPD: Teen steals car, wrecks it to avoid going to jail
Texas A&M Board of Regents
Texas A&M names interim president, launches Investigation into handling of McElroy’s contract
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Lizzo performs on day two of the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday, May 27,...
Lawsuit by former dancers accuses Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment
College Station ISD is holding a help session for families to sign up for free and reduced meals
CSISD hosting free and reduced meal application help session
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever
Ethan Crumbley is escorted into court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland...
Oxford school shooter was ‘feral child’ abandoned by parents, defense psychologist says