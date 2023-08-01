CSISD hosting free and reduced meal application help session

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD is holding a help session for families interested in learning more about the school district’s free and reduced meal program.

Staff will be at the CSISD Child Nutrition office to help families complete the application for their students to receive the meals.

The event is on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.