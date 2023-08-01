Hearne kicks off “Community Health Fair and Back to School Event”

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Community Resource Center hosted its “Community Health Fair and Back to School Event” to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The event supplied students with free backpacks, school supplies, and even haircuts courtesy of Finetta Barber and Beauty Academy and Goldstar Barber Academy.

“Why is it important to get health screenings and haircuts?” said Etta Whitley of Finetta Barber and Beauty Academy “Both of those things collectively build confidence. If you are healthy you feel good and if you feel good you look good.”

Tables were set up for food, games, and giveaways where families learned about local resources in their area.

“Every little bit helps and so giving some school supplies frees up some money to pay some other bills that they need,” said Tim Charron, Executive Director of the Robertson County Community Resource Center.

The event took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hearne Elementary School.

