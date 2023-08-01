McKinnley Jackson named to Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was named to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List, announced by the Football Writers Association of America Tuesday morning.

The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman. Jackson, who was also named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team, served as the season-long team captain in 2022, starting seven of the eight games he appeared in.

He tallied 37 tackles on the season and ranked second on the team with 7.0 tackles for loss, including a pair of sacks.

The Lucedale, Mississippi, native registered the first double-digit tackles game of his career with a breakout performance against Ole Miss as he finished with 12 takedowns, 1.5 TFL and 1.0 sack for a 9-yard loss. Jackson earned the team’s Aggie Defense Leadership and Defensive MVP honors at the annual team banquet.The recipient of the 2023 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December.

The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Nebraska, on Jan. 10, 2024.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team.

The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists.

Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

The Outland Trophy, celebrating 78 years since its founding, is the third-oldest major college football award.

Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since.

Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Missouri. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

Jackson and the Aggies will begin the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Kyle Field against New Mexico with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

