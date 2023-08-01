Memorial service and celebration of life for Robertson County first responder happening Friday

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Memorial services have been announced for a Robertson County first responder who recently passed away.

Rene Ferrell served his country in the U.S. Air Force and also his community in all aspects of emergency response.

He began his career in public service as a police officer, later serving as Director of Robertson County EMS and a member of several volunteer fire departments. Ferrell came to St. Joseph EMS in 2021 as an Operations Manager.

Rene Ferrell died on Saturday, July 29.

Service details below

His life is being celebrated by family and friends on Friday, Aug. 4 at the Pridgeon Center in Franklin.

The memorial will start at 11 a.m. and afterwards there will be a procession to the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Station 2, located on Redden Lane.

A meal of brisket and sausage will be served. Anyone interested in bringing a side dish or dessert can message the CHI St. Joseph Health EMS Facebook page.

Ferrell’s family has asked everyone to dress casually due to the weather.

