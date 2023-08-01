Iowa agency finds deaths of 3 men in building collapse were accidental

FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Iowa's health agency said Monday, July 31, 2023, that three men killed in the collapse more than two months ago died of blunt-force injuries and asphyxiation.(Erin Hooley | AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s health agency has determined that the deaths of three men crushed in the collapse of a downtown Davenport building were accidental.

The finding released Monday by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declared the deaths of 42-year-old Branden Colvin Sr., 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien as accidental. All had suffered multiple crush injuries and “mechanical asphyxiation,” a term used to indicate that an object or body position prevented a person from breathing.

The partial collapse of the century-old, six-story brick building on May 28 near Davenport’s riverside also injured several people and displaced dozens of people. An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the deadly collapse.

Questions remain about why residents were allowed to stay in the building, despite many warnings that the building was unstable. Those warnings were issued by structural engineers, masons, city inspectors and tenants over several months, according to city documents.

Several lawsuits have been filed accusing the city and building owner Andrew Wold, among others, of neglecting residents’ safety.

Wold pleaded guilty in June to a civil infraction asserting that he didn’t maintain safe conditions at the building, for which he faced $395 in fines and court fees.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M System
Faculty members from across the country dismayed over investigation of Texas A&M professor
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa...
Work on train derailment nearly completed, Finfeather Road open
18-year-old Ashton Hernandez is accused of stealing a car Monday morning and crashing it on...
CSPD: Teen steals car, wrecks it to avoid going to jail
Texas A&M Board of Regents
Texas A&M names interim president, launches Investigation into handling of McElroy’s contract
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Families enjoy games, food and free haircuts as they prepare for the school year.
Hearne kicks off “Community Health Fair and Back to School Event”
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - August 1
A car crashed right outside of a woman's window while she was giving an online sewing tutorial.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes while woman gives online sewing tutorial