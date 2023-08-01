SEC Preview: Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Florida (KBTX) - Florida definitely had its moments under first-year head coach Billy Napier, including a 41-24 win over Texas A&M at Kyle Field. But a 6-7 record isn’t close to the standard they have in Gainesville.

“2008 the Gators won the national championship. That’s 15 years ago the Gators won the SEC or a national championship,” Florida head coach Billy Napier emphasized.

Napier said he learned a lot from his first season and is ready to take big steps forward in year two.

“I think it helped us adjust big picture, relative to where we’re at as a program, and what we need to do to get back to where the Gators are a consistent championship contender,” Napier explained.

“The main difference is everybody’s bought in,” said offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun. “There’s no wavering minds. There are no guys thinking what about this? What about that? Trying to see if the grass is greener on the other side. I think everybody’s completely bought in and trusts what Coach Napier has in place for us. Everybody wants to win and everybody wants to do things the right way,” Eguakun added.

“He’s just a really consistent human in general,” wide receiver Ricky Pearsall said. “I think there hasn’t been too much change about comfortability. He has a different level of motivation for sure going into his second year,” Pearsall added.

The offense will have to replace the number four overall NFL draft pick, Anthony Richardson, at quarterback. And the defense has to improve after giving up the third-most yards in the SEC last year, but Napier said every defensive assistant is back on staff which should help them improve.

“Not only is the student learning the material for a second time, but the teacher is also teaching the material for a second time,” Napier said. “All parts of our process, our eight-stage offseason program, we continue to get better at. I think defensively we’ll benefit from that whole process,” Napier added.

The Gators kick off their season on August 31st on the road at Utah.

