Treat of the Day: CSISD graduates come home
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some College Station ISD graduates are coming home - and now they’re teachers!
Five of the 60-plus brand new teachers at the district’s first year teacher academy are graduates of CSISD.
The new teacher program gives brand new teachers professional development that focuses on research-based best practices while cultivating the district’s vision and philosophy of success.
