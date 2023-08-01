Treat of the Day: CSISD graduates come home

CSISD graduates come back as teachers
By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some College Station ISD graduates are coming home - and now they’re teachers!

Five of the 60-plus brand new teachers at the district’s first year teacher academy are graduates of CSISD.

The new teacher program gives brand new teachers professional development that focuses on research-based best practices while cultivating the district’s vision and philosophy of success.

