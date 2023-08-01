TxDOT to begin widening SH 105 this month

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers in Navasota who frequently use SH 105 might want to find an alternate route starting August 14 as TxDOT will begin widening the road.

This work is taking place between Fairway Drive and Pecan Lakes Drive. Contractors will widen the road and include a two-way left turn lane.

TxDOT predicts the project should take about six months to complete. Contractors will be working Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

During this time, TxDOT says motorists should obey all traffic control and flaggers in the area.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.