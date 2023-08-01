TxDOT to begin widening SH 105 this month

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers in Navasota who frequently use SH 105 might want to find an alternate route starting August 14 as TxDOT will begin widening the road.

This work is taking place between Fairway Drive and Pecan Lakes Drive. Contractors will widen the road and include a two-way left turn lane.

TxDOT predicts the project should take about six months to complete. Contractors will be working Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

During this time, TxDOT says motorists should obey all traffic control and flaggers in the area.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M System
Faculty members from across the country dismayed over investigation of Texas A&M professor
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa...
Work on train derailment nearly completed, Finfeather Road open
18-year-old Ashton Hernandez is accused of stealing a car Monday morning and crashing it on...
CSPD: Teen steals car, wrecks it to avoid going to jail
Texas A&M Board of Regents
Texas A&M names interim president, launches Investigation into handling of McElroy’s contract
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Johnny Manziel to open bar, nightclub on Northgate
Johnny Manziel to open bar, night club on Northgate
Brazos Valley Food Bank to host 30th annual Feast of Caring
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Record breaking temperatures in July
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring) - clipped version - clipped version - clipped version