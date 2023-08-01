United Way to hold Campaign Kickoff Tailgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost tailgate time in Texas, and the United Way is kicking off its campaign season with a tailgate fundraiser.

The Campaign Kickoff Tailgate will be held at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

The Texas A&M Yell Leaders will be there and Texas A&M Director of Football Development Mikado Hinson will be the keynote speaker. There will be live music by Against the Grain, a live auction and open bar at the event.

Single tickets are $150 while a pair of tickets are $250.

United Way of the Brazos Valley supports 28 local nonprofits as well as our own programs focused on Health, Education and Financial Stability

They invest through Community Impact Grants to local nonprofit organizations and Investment Initiatives including 2-1-1 Texas, Ride2Health, Youth Leadership Cabinet and Early Literacy Programs.

You can purchase tickets at uwbv.org/kickoff.

