Back to School on BVTM: Cameron ISD superintendent talks about upcoming school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday, Aug. 16 is the first day of school for students in Cameron ISD and their superintendent says he’s ready.

“I’m very excited,” said Kevin Sprinkles. “I’m beginning my 30th year in public education and I’m very proud to say that I’ve been a public educator that entire time and I believe in public education.”

Sprinkles was on Brazos Valley This Morning Tuesday to talk about the upcoming school year. You can watch the full interview above in the video player.

He says one of the things they’re looking forward to is their continued work on their literacy initiative.

“Our goal at Cameron ISD is that 100 percent of our third graders are reading on grade level,” said Sprinkles. “When they reach that third grade, we expect them to be on grade level. Now we’re working toward that goal. I think we’re very close to being in the 80 percent range, maybe mid 80s.”

The district is also growing its Career and Technical Education courses.

“We’ve expanded our career and technology offerings. This year we’re offering cosmetology, bringing that back. We have health sciences. We have patient care tech, certified nurses assistant, pharmaceutical technician. We have all of the ag science course pathways, law enforcement criminal justice, future teachers. There’s just a number of pathways that we have and we’re continuing to add to those course pathways.”

Sprinkles says growing the program is important for the district.

“It’s very important for us because we feel that career and technology education not only changes the life of the student, it gives them an opportunity and a good foothold to a great future but really changes our community and changes the communities around the state of Texas and in this nation,” he said.

