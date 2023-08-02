Baylor Scott and White discuss the struggles and resources for people who are breastfeeding

August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, bringing attention to a very personal and sometimes challenging process for new parents.
By Delaney Peden
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Elena Morgan, a lactation specialist with Baylor Scott and White, reminds parents and their loved ones that it might not always come easy.

“So normalizing that there’s a learning curve is huge. Helping a mom know that it’s OK if it doesn’t come immediately naturally.”

She says asking questions is also something that breastfeeding parents need to do. Reaching out to resources like doctors, friends, and more can make the process less scary.

Breastfeeding should not be painful, either. Although it is a common misconception that pain is always involved, Morgan says it’s just not true.

“Breastfeeding and pumping both should never be toe-curling. It should not cause pain. It should not cause damage, so cracks, bleeding, blisters or bruising is not part of normal. It’s not supposed to break you. "

Baylor Scott and White has resources and classes on breastfeeding for parents to check out here.

