Bearkat football opens up fall camp Wednesday

After three months of training Sam Houston coaches and players are excited to be preparing to...
After three months of training Sam Houston coaches and players are excited to be preparing to play again.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston football team opened up fall camp on Wednesday morning at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville.

The Bearkats will be competing in Conference USA this fall. While the game remains the same the level of competition is going to increase week in and week out for the Kats.

After three months of training the coaches and players say they are excited to be preparing to play ball again.

“It’s a big emphasis on making sure we are getting better every single day especially on the defensive side of the ball, but just in general for the whole team and making sure we progress every day,” said Sam Houston linebacker Trevor Williams.

“I love our roster. I thought we had a phenomenal summer, and now it’s just a matter of taking all the work that we did in the spring and summer and start to put it together and put together a football team to beat BYU,” added head football coach K.C. Keeler.

The Bearkats and Cougars will square off on September 2 in Provo, Utah, in the 2023 season opener for both teams.

