Bombers rally to win playoff opener against Baton Rouge 5-4 in 10 innings
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers got a 2 RBI single from Simon Larranga in the top of the 10th inning and held onto beat the Baton Rouge Rougarou 5-4 Tuesday night at Pete Goldsby Field.
College Station High School pitching product Zach Williams pickup the win in relief.
The Bombers can close out the best of three series with a win Wednesday evening at Edible Field.
First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.
