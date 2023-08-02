Bombers rally to win playoff opener against Baton Rouge 5-4 in 10 innings

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers got a 2 RBI single from Simon Larranga in the top of the 10th inning and held onto beat the Baton Rouge Rougarou 5-4 Tuesday night at Pete Goldsby Field.

College Station High School pitching product Zach Williams pickup the win in relief.

The Bombers can close out the best of three series with a win Wednesday evening at Edible Field.

First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.

