Brazos County 4-H prepares for annual cake show and auction

The annual event commemorates the 4-H club’s 52 years as a youth organization in Brazos County
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cookies, cakes and pies....oh my!

Brazos County 4-H is hosting its 52nd Annual Cake Show and Auction Fundraiser.

The auction starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 at the Brazos Center.

Brazos County 4-H members will bake cakes, pies and cookies which will be judged.

Those baked goods will then be auctioned to buyers in support of the Brazos County 4-H program.

J Cody’s BBQ sandwich plates will also be sold for dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for $10 a plate.

Proceeds from the auction support all aspects of the 4-H programs in Brazos County including contests, workshops and scholarships.

Brazos County 4-H is a youth development program which focuses on leadership, service learning and citizenship.

For more information, check them out on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Sheela Athreya, a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas A&M’s College of...
A&M faces accusations of sex discrimination, retaliation at Qatar campus
Johnny Manziel to open bar, nightclub on Northgate
Johnny Manziel to open bar, night club on Northgate
A film crew working on a movie in Robertson County is looking for their stolen truck filled...
Truck with movie equipment found in Franklin after it was stolen in Hearne
This $2,060,000 safety project is contracted to Texas Materials Group.
TxDOT to begin widening SH 105 this month in Grimes County
31-year-old Jose Daniel Vega Rodriguez is wanted for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication...
Somerville Police looking for man accused of causing deadly crash

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Cameron ISD back to school interview
Back to School on BVTM: Cameron ISD superintendent talks about upcoming school year
Breastfeeding Awareness Month
Baylor Scott and White discuss the struggles and resources for people who are breastfeeding