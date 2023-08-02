Brazos County 4-H prepares for annual cake show and auction

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cookies, cakes and pies....oh my!

Brazos County 4-H is hosting its 52nd Annual Cake Show and Auction Fundraiser.

The auction starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 at the Brazos Center.

Brazos County 4-H members will bake cakes, pies and cookies which will be judged.

Those baked goods will then be auctioned to buyers in support of the Brazos County 4-H program.

J Cody’s BBQ sandwich plates will also be sold for dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for $10 a plate.

Proceeds from the auction support all aspects of the 4-H programs in Brazos County including contests, workshops and scholarships.

Brazos County 4-H is a youth development program which focuses on leadership, service learning and citizenship.

For more information, check them out on Facebook.

