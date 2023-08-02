Bryan ISD tops off Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD celebrated a “topping off” ceremony for their Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex. Community members signed a beam that became a permanent feature on the building.

The complex’s name honors Ruby Haliburton, a former bus driver for the school district and known for only missing two days in her 36 year career.

“She would be happy, she would be in tears, she would just be delighted, she would be honored and grateful,” said Rhonda Dunn, daughter of Mrs. Haliburton.

The building will feature departments for transportation, maintenance, food services and custodial services.

“It’s going to be so much more efficient, for us to have everyone together in a shared space we can leverage all of the training rooms and it will be just great having the team together,” said Ginger Carrabine, Superintendent of Bryan ISD.

The building is expected to finish July 2024.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.