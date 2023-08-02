Burleson County hosting Back to School Blast Wednesday

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Students who attend school in Burleson County are invited to come out to this year’s Back to School Blast Wednesday.

It will be from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Burleson County Expo Center Fairgrounds.

There are going to be free school supplies, backpacks, and booster seats available while supplies last. Students can also get free vision exams and haircuts.

Children must be accompanied by an adult to attend.

