Come together and celebrate Community Art Day at the Arts Council

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Community Art Day is a chance to express yourself as an artist and learn more about the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

From 1 pm to 3pm on Saturday, August 5, swing by the Arts Council to enjoy treats, activities, and engagement with members of the Brazos Valley community.

This event is for everyone! The Arts Council will have activities for people of all ages to partake in.

“Community Art Day is the Arts Council’s way of giving back using some leftover supplies we have from summer camps that just ended. We take all of our leftover supplies, and some that we might have on hand already, to create a day of fun art projects for everyone to come out and enjoy,” Megan Le, Development and Operations Coordinator, said.

The Arts Council strives to make art accessible to everyone and they love using recycled materials for projects. Le says Community Art Day is the perfect example of this.

“That’s exactly why it was created. We couldn’t be more proud of recycling art, making it accessible, using all of the resources we have to give back. You’ll also have a take home bag with some art and goodies at the end of the event,” she said.

