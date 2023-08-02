Constantinou tabbed to Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s Nik Constantinou was named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List, the August Sports Council announced Wednesday morning. The award annually honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.

Constantinou enters his fourth season as the Aggies’ primary punter and has appeared in 34 games through three seasons. The graduate student recently earned Preseason All-SEC Second Team recognition after he was named to the Coaches’ All-SEC Second Team following the 2022 season. The Melbourne, Australia, native nailed 23 punts inside the 20, while averaging 41.7 yards per boot a year ago. Constantinou boasts a career average 43.2 yards per kick and has sailed 30 punts more than 50 yards.

The Augusta Sports Council created the Ray Guy Award in 2000 to honor Thomson, Georgia native and College and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Ray Guy. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success. In mid-November, the Ray Guy Award committee will meet to select the ten semifinalists, who will be announced on November 10th.

A national body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, media representatives and previous Ray Guy Award winners will then vote for the top three finalists to be announced on November 22nd. After the finalists are named, the voting body will cast ballots again to select the nation’s top punter. The winner will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards airing on ESPN in December 2023.

Texas A&M will begin the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Kyle Field against New Mexico with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

