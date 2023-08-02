Enjoy this light, refreshing summer side dish from C&J Barbeque

The Broccoli Salad is made with broccoli, carrots, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, and golden...
The Broccoli Salad is made with broccoli, carrots, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, and golden raisins and topped with a sweet, creamy dressing.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - C&J Barbeque has the perfect side dish to fill you up and keep you feeling refreshed this summer!

The Broccoli Salad is made with broccoli, carrots, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, and golden raisins and topped with a sweet, creamy dressing.

Owner, Justin Manning, says you start by mixing all of the veggies together in a large dish.

He suggests starting with shredded cheese, shredded carrots, diced green onions, bacon bits, and golden raisins.

Once those ingredients are mixed together, crumble four hard boiled eggs on top.

Next, you’re going to add your broccoli.

Once again, mix everything together in the dish.

For the final touch, add a few cups of the dressing of your choosing. Manning says you can use balsamic, ranch, blue cheese, or something totally unique.

Give it all one more big mix before enjoying your broccoli salad.

If you want to give C&J’s side dish a try, you can visit any location in town until the end of August.

