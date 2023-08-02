Fatal crash shuts down FM 485 in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Several agencies are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Milam County Wednesday afternoon.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says two vehicles were involved in the crash along FM 485 near CR 260.

At last check, FM 485 was closed. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

KBTX has reached out to DPS for more information, we are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.