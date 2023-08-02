Fatal crash shuts down FM 485 in Milam County

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Several agencies are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Milam County Wednesday afternoon.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says two vehicles were involved in the crash along FM 485 near CR 260.

At last check, FM 485 was closed. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

KBTX has reached out to DPS for more information, we are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Sheela Athreya, a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas A&M’s College of...
A&M faces accusations of sex discrimination, retaliation at Qatar campus
Johnny Manziel to open bar, nightclub on Northgate
Johnny Manziel to open bar, night club on Northgate
A film crew working on a movie in Robertson County is looking for their stolen truck filled...
Truck with movie equipment found in Franklin after it was stolen in Hearne
This $2,060,000 safety project is contracted to Texas Materials Group.
TxDOT to begin widening SH 105 this month in Grimes County
31-year-old Jose Daniel Vega Rodriguez is wanted for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication...
Somerville Police looking for man accused of causing deadly crash

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Cameron ISD back to school interview
Back to School on BVTM: Cameron ISD superintendent talks about upcoming school year
Breastfeeding Awareness Month
Baylor Scott and White discuss the struggles and resources for people who are breastfeeding
Brazos County 4-H Club to host cake show and auction fundraiser
Brazos County 4-H prepares for annual cake show and auction