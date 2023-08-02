Hundreds of backpacks, supplies shared with families in Grimes County

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County community came together once again for its annual backpack giveaway, an event that has been running successfully for years.

Partnering with various sponsors from the local area and beyond, the initiative aimed to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to families ahead of the upcoming school year.

The event, organized by a collaborative effort of community members, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations, took place at the Grimes County Fairgrounds on Tuesday morning, allowing families to access a wide range of resources in one place. Visitors were able to receive backpacks and school supplies, access additional support if required, enjoy a meal, partake in fun activities, learn from interactive demonstrations, and engage with vendors offering support services to families.

“Is our annual backpack giveaway,” said Barbara Walker, Grimes County Commissioner for Precinct 2. “We partner with various sponsors throughout the community to provide backpacks to our families in need and school supplies. It’s an opportunity for families to find whatever they need concerning back to school.”

The event’s success was largely attributed to the generous contributions from several donors and sponsors in the community. Local banks such as First National Bank of Anderson, Citizens State Bank, and Prosperity Bank were among those who played a crucial role in supporting the cause. Other businesses, including Elliott Team Ford, a local vehicle dealership, Bert Miller with the Miller Agency, Mallett Brothers, and Subway, also made significant contributions, along with CForce Water.

Additional support comes from Pravie View A&M University Coop Extension Program and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services’s Success Powered by YOU program.

The impact of the event extended beyond just backpacks and school supplies. This year, generous donors gave away additional prizes, including laptops and headphones, enhancing the event’s joyous atmosphere. Over the years, the event has grown significantly, and this year, it saw the distribution of nearly 800 backpacks to students.

Additional events are planned on Tuesday, August 8 at the Plantersville VFD from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another is planned for Thursday, August 10 at the Bedias Civic Center from 4 to 6 p.m.

It’s open for any student, regardless of hometown or school district but students must be present.

