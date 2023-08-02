Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Jason Aldean has climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week with his controversial single “Try That in a Small Town.”

According to Billboard, as of Monday, the song hit No. 1, following its chart debut at No. 2 the week prior.

“Try That in a Small Town” made headlines after its music video was released last month, which garnered mixed reactions. Some said it was glorifying lynching, racial tension and violence.

Controversial imagery and messages throughout the song and video include protests and riots in large cities, with Aldean saying that behavior wouldn’t fly in small towns.

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough / Well, try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road,” the country star sings.

The music video is stocked with news footage from recent years, showing protests in big cities, American flags being burned, and attacks on police officers.

Following the criticism, CMT pulled the music video from its rotation, but Aldean came back to defend it.

The singer posted a message on his Instagram story and to his Twitter account, writing in part:

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

However, last week, the video appeared to be subtly edited to remove some imagery from Black Lives Matter protests.

The Washington Post was the first to report the changes made to the music video July 25 on YouTube, noting that the video is now six seconds shorter than when it was originally uploaded on July 14.

Aldean has not publicly acknowledged the changes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Manziel to open bar, nightclub on Northgate
Johnny Manziel to open bar, night club on Northgate
A film crew working on a movie in Robertson County is looking for their stolen truck filled...
Truck with movie equipment found in Franklin after it was stolen in Hearne
Dr. Sheela Athreya, a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Texas A&M’s College of...
A&M faces accusations of sex discrimination, retaliation at Qatar campus
This $2,060,000 safety project is contracted to Texas Materials Group.
TxDOT to begin widening SH 105 this month in Grimes County
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa...
Work on train derailment nearly completed, Finfeather Road open

Latest News

In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
Officials said the ride has a height requirement of 38 inches, so children around 3 years old...
Gravy-themed roller coaster set to open at theme park next year
Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game
Vince Mahon is also taking medical leave from the sports entertainment company following recent...
WWE’s McMahon served with subpoena by federal agents
A jury has recommended the gunman responsible for killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue...
LNL: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Sentenced to Death