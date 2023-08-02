Men Making Moves holding annual backpack giveaway Saturday in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The nonprofit Men Making Moves wants to help your kids get ready to go back to school.

They are holding their annual backpack giveaway this Saturday at Navasota High School. The event will be set up in the parking lot behind the visitors’ side bleachers of the football stadium.

The story continues below

It’s free to all children regardless of where they live or what school they go to. The child does have to be present to get to the backpack. Inside the backpacks will be things like t-shirts, socks, underwear, a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, and lotion.

It starts at 10 a.m. and will go on until all the supplies are gone.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.