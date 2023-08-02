Men Making Moves holding annual backpack giveaway Saturday in Navasota

The event is open for all children in the region and will continue until all donations are shared.
The event is open for all children in the region and will continue until all donations are...
The event is open for all children in the region and will continue until all donations are shared.(Comrade King / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The nonprofit Men Making Moves wants to help your kids get ready to go back to school.

They are holding their annual backpack giveaway this Saturday at Navasota High School. The event will be set up in the parking lot behind the visitors’ side bleachers of the football stadium.

The story continues below

It’s free to all children regardless of where they live or what school they go to. The child does have to be present to get to the backpack. Inside the backpacks will be things like t-shirts, socks, underwear, a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, and lotion.

It starts at 10 a.m. and will go on until all the supplies are gone.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M System
Faculty members from across the country dismayed over investigation of Texas A&M professor
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa...
Work on train derailment nearly completed, Finfeather Road open
18-year-old Ashton Hernandez is accused of stealing a car Monday morning and crashing it on...
CSPD: Teen steals car, wrecks it to avoid going to jail
Texas A&M Board of Regents
Texas A&M names interim president, launches Investigation into handling of McElroy’s contract
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

800 backpacks were available for families at the Grimes County Fairgrounds and two more events...
Hundreds of backpacks, supplies shared with families in Grimes County
Officer Popham honored with Survivor Award.
Two Bryan police officers honored for their heroic actions
A film crew working on a movie in Robertson County is looking for their stolen truck filled...
Truck with movie equipment found in Franklin after it was stolen in Hearne
Several fires started in Leon County, authorities looking for those responsible
Several fires started in Leon County, authorities looking for those responsible
Union Pacific crews are continuing to repair train tracks in Bryan after a derailment on Monday...
Train derailment clean up, repairs continue in Bryan