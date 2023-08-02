Movie production to temporarily close some Brenham roads

A movie is being filmed in Downtown Brenham.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A movie is being filmed in Downtown Brenham. It’s called “ICK”. We are told it’s a comedy/monster movie, similar to Ghostbusters.

Because of the film being shot, some streets will be closed starting Wednesday in the downtown area of Brenham.

You can find the closures below:

  • Wednesday 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.: Alamo St. from Austin St. to Park St.
  • Thursday 4:30 - 9 p.m.: Market St. from Alamo St. to Main St.
  • Thursday 9 - 11:30 p.m.: Alamo St from Park St. to Baylor St.

Locations Manager Brenon Hawley says, “Beyond making a stellar movie, our goal is to show the film industry, and state, that Texas is a viable place for film and television production. We want to bring more jobs to the state, along with more tax incentives, that will allow even larger productions to be active and impacting this area.”

The film is directed by Joseph Kahn.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

