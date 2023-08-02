SEC Previews: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats logo
Kentucky Wildcats logo(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Kentucky - For the first time in two years the Wildcats won’t have Will Levis directing the offense. They’re turning over the reigns to a transfer quarterback and they also have a new offensive coordinator.

Kentucky’s new QB1 is N.C. State transfer Devin Leary. He leaves N.C. State ranked sixth in school history with nearly 7,000 career passing yards and fourth in career completion percentage

The Wildcats also welcome back offensive coordinator Liam Coen after he had a one year stint in the NFL with the Rams.

Kentucky finished the season 7-6 and were shout out in the Music City Bowl 21-0 against Iowa.

They enter 2023 seeking their 8th straight bowl appearance with a new look offense.

“I think the thing with Will you always hate to see a pro or a guy that’s that talented move on,” Kentucky Head Football Coach Mark Stoops said. “As I always say, no matter who it is you’re just excited for the next guy... the next opportunity... who’s going to step up, and what’s he going to do. We have a new system so things will look different, and we have a lot of confidence in Devin.”

Kentucky opens the season hosting Ball State on September 2nd. The Wildcats also have home games against Alabama and Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

