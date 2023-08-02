Several fires started in Leon County, authorities looking for those responsible

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Office of Emergency Management is trying to figure out who started several fires early Tuesday morning.

One of the fires was started outside the Leon County Precinct 4 dump near Highway 3 and Highway 79. Two other fires were started on Highway 39 north of Flynn and Highway 7 east of Highway 39.

If you have any information about these fires, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (903)536-2749. The emergency management office is expecting a crime stoppers reward to be offered.

