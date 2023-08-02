TRAFFIC ALERT: Train stopped on tracks along Wellborn Road

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A train stopped on the tracks along Wellborn Road Wednesday is causing quite a headache for drivers.

College Station Police first reported the train was blocking Rock Prairie Road to Graham Road, but now they say Wellborn Road and Holleman Road are also blocked.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while Union Pacific responds.

A train is stopped on the tracks blocking Rock Prairie to Graham. Union Pacific has been notified and is en-route. pic.twitter.com/ENJ8XBkLhl — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 2, 2023

