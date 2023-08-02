Train derailment clean up, repairs continue in Bryan

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Union Pacific crews are continuing to repair train tracks in Bryan after a derailment on Monday afternoon.

Union Pacific said in a statement sent to KBTX that seven cars were derailed near W Villa Maria Road and Finfeather Road.

No injuries were reported, and officials say no hazardous chemicals were released.

College Station Fire Department’s Hazmat team was on the scene of the incident Monday afternoon assisting Union Pacific with the cleanup by monitoring the air quality around the incident.

“We were there for about 5 hours and did air monitoring and fulfilled any Union Pacific hazmat needs,” said CSFD Captain and Regional Hazmat Response Coordinator Josh Harrington.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M System
Faculty members from across the country dismayed over investigation of Texas A&M professor
The incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on the tracks along Finfeather Road near W Villa...
Work on train derailment nearly completed, Finfeather Road open
18-year-old Ashton Hernandez is accused of stealing a car Monday morning and crashing it on...
CSPD: Teen steals car, wrecks it to avoid going to jail
Texas A&M Board of Regents
Texas A&M names interim president, launches Investigation into handling of McElroy’s contract
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

MHMR Brazos Valley
MHMR Brazos Valley investigates ‘security incident’ involving personal Information
800 backpacks were available for families at the Grimes County Fairgrounds and two more events...
Hundreds of backpacks, supplies shared with families in Grimes County
Officer Popham honored with Survivor Award.
Two Bryan police officers honored for their heroic actions
A film crew working on a movie in Robertson County is looking for their stolen truck filled...
Truck with movie equipment found in Franklin after it was stolen in Hearne
Several fires started in Leon County, authorities looking for those responsible
Several fires started in Leon County, authorities looking for those responsible