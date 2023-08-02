Two Bryan police officers honored for their heroic actions

Officer Popham honored with Survivor Award.
Officer Popham honored with Survivor Award.(Bryan PD)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to two Bryan police officers who were honored for their heroic actions at the 2023 Street Cop National Conference.

Both Officer Popham and Officer Watson received the “Survivor Award”. They were both hit by gunfire while serving in the line of duty last year.

Story continues below

Officer Watson honored with Survivor Award.
Officer Watson honored with Survivor Award.(Bryan PD)

Officers from across the United States and Canada were at the conference.

The Bryan Police Department says they are “proud and honored” to have the two officers serving our community.

If you have a first responder that deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX Tuesday nights at 10 pm.

