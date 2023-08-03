“Above-normal” hurricane season still forecast despite quiet start to August

Abnormally warm Atlantic seas could provide additional fuel for storms this season
Colorado State increases Atlantic Basin Forecast to "above-normal"
Colorado State increases Atlantic Basin Forecast to "above-normal"
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite a quiet start to the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, forecasters at Colorado State University (CSU) are still expecting “above-normal” activity leading into the peak part of the season in August and September.

In a press release Thursday, CSU doubled down on their earlier summer forecast, attributing the likely increased activity to record warm sea-surface temperatures in the Atlantic. Forecasters think that alone will be enough to overcome the typically stronger upper level winds seen in most El Niño years, which is often enough to suppress development.

The forecast calls for a total of 18 named storms, including the 4 that have already formed. Of which, 9 will become hurricanes, and 4 to become major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger).

The month of August looks to start quiet for the Atlantic, but activity seasonally increases in...
In the short term, little to no activity is forecast in the Atlantic Basin, but we all know that can change in a hurry.

Hurricane season started in June, and lasts through November. August to October tends to be the peak of the Atlantic season, with August and September being more active months for the state of Texas. To track the season as it goes along, click here to download the 2023 PinPoint Weather Hurricane Tracking Chart!

Regardless of how “active” a hurricane season is, it only takes one to make a very large impact.

Thursday PinPoint Forecast 8/3