Aggieland Outfitters is stocked up, ready for game day shoppers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adelyn Bauer with Aggieland Outfitters says there is so much shopping to be done at the retail store.

Back to school shoppers can now cash in on game day wear, classroom wear, and school accessories.

A trendy selection is Hype and Vice, it’s perfect for game days or as athleisure wear.

Bauer says her game day go-to is simple.

“A maroon jersey all the way. You could throw in some nice kicks.”

The Texas A&M Adidas Ultraboost shoes are a must have as we head into the fall season and the team at Aggieland Outfitters is ready to assist customers with getting a pair of their own.

“You can get these online or if you want to come in store we would be more than welcome to help you and get those shipped out to you,” said Bauer.

You can visit any of the two Aggieland Outfitters locations for the best in Aggie gear!

University Drive Store Location- 303 University Dr.

George Bush Store Location- 208 George Bush Dr.

